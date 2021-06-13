Previous
My new umbrella arrived by margonaut
Photo 2351

My new umbrella arrived

It has solar-powered twinkly lights.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

margonaut

Diane ace
Great idea!
June 20th, 2021  
