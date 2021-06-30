Previous
Taping myself reading the scripture for worship by margonaut
Photo 2368

Taping myself reading the scripture for worship

Wanted to stand in front of my John Lewis quilt because the scripture was about a prophet. It felt right.
30th June 2021

