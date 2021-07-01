Previous
One ripe fig by margonaut
One ripe fig

The trees are full, but only one was ripe. I ate it immediately.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
