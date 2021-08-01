Previous
Next
Quilt #775 of the 70273 project by margonaut
Photo 2400

Quilt #775 of the 70273 project

well, the top anyway. Each block has a number (on blue tape) to identify it's maker's info.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise