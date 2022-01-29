Previous
Church talent show 23 years ago by margonaut
Church talent show 23 years ago

It was a song from Mulan. One of these little girls is about to get married (dug out the photo for her shower). Another has been married for a couple of years and already has children of her own. Life sure does fly by quickly.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

margonaut

