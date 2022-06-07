Previous
Swiss chard and friends by margonaut
Swiss chard and friends

from this week's CSA box. Made a nice soup with beans and sausage.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

margonaut

ace
margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
