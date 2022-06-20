Sign up
Photo 2723
Dog legs
Jack has chicken legs. Puddin' is definitely more of a ham hock girl. Poor thing has a ruptured disc in her neck and is whacked out on all kinds of pain meds. Surgery when her people get back next week.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
4546
photos
9
followers
12
following
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
Views
6
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th June 2022 6:11pm
