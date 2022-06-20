Previous
Dog legs by margonaut
Photo 2723

Dog legs

Jack has chicken legs. Puddin' is definitely more of a ham hock girl. Poor thing has a ruptured disc in her neck and is whacked out on all kinds of pain meds. Surgery when her people get back next week.
margonaut

