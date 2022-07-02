Sign up
Photo 2735
Women's protest
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
1
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
4565
photos
9
followers
12
following
751% complete
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd July 2022 10:26am
Diane
ace
I did not see the protests here. Louisiana now has one of the most restrictive laws in the country--except that the courts keep putting it on hold, then another court overrules the previous one, etc.
July 14th, 2022
