Previous
Next
Women's protest by margonaut
Photo 2735

Women's protest

2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I did not see the protests here. Louisiana now has one of the most restrictive laws in the country--except that the courts keep putting it on hold, then another court overrules the previous one, etc.
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise