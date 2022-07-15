Previous
today's harvest by margonaut
Photo 2748

today's harvest

Yellow cucumbers. According to the internet, they are probably bitter and not edible, left on the vine too long. I never claimed to be a good farmer.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
