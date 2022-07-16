Previous
Next
Fried green tomatoes by margonaut
Photo 2749

Fried green tomatoes

Also a turnip/potato mash and fresh corn. It's summer.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise