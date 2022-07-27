Previous
Next
Back where we started by margonaut
Photo 2760

Back where we started

Waterfalls run right next to the house. Yes, I could start every day in those chairs quite nicely. If I didn't have to drive up a mountain to get there...
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise