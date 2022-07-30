Previous
My birthday by margonaut
Photo 2763

My birthday

The kids came, Susan made me this chocolate cake with browned butter frosting. So good. Got all the car tags renewed, and did a jigsaw puzzle. Success!
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
