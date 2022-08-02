Previous
First of this year's joro spiders by margonaut
First of this year's joro spiders

This one is still pretty small but I feel like we're going to know each another pretty well. It's attached to my front porch.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
