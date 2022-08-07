Previous
Peppermint blooms by margonaut
Photo 2771

Peppermint blooms

Didn't know it would even do that. I usually kill it way before this point. Since it has to be in a pot. And I'm not the most reliable water-er.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
