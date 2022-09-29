Previous
For my friends in the hurricane's path by margonaut
Photo 2824

For my friends in the hurricane's path

I figured a Saint, 2 Jesuses (Jesi?), and an Guardian Angel ought to do the trick.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

margonaut

Diane ace
Such a worry to watch this storm.
October 1st, 2022  
