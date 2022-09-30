Previous
Doctor's office

Finally getting my elbow looked at. Ironically, it seems to be "golfer's elbow". Michael, who was a mega-golfer, never got such a thing.
30th September 2022

Diane ace
Hmm. Is this like tennis elbow?
October 1st, 2022  
