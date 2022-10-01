Previous
Cindy Grisdela workshop by margonaut
Photo 2826

Cindy Grisdela workshop

It was on zoom because she came back from France with covid. Best thing ever (not covid, the workshop). No need to haul stuff and deal with traffic. Relaxing and fun.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

margonaut

