Previous
Next
first garden clearing by margonaut
Photo 3001

first garden clearing

couldn't bear to remove the weeds that were blooming or near-blooming
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise