Previous
Next
It was a big 'ol thing by margonaut
Photo 3092

It was a big 'ol thing

Phone tells me it's a Regal Moth (or royal walnut moth). Which makes sense with a huge black walnut tree in the yard.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise