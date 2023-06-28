Previous
Next
Jack got a bit of a haircut by margonaut
Photo 3096

Jack got a bit of a haircut

this year we just put down a sheet and took a whack at him in the house. Too hot outside, he's struggling with health issues.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise