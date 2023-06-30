Previous
Unbelievable donation by margonaut
Photo 3098

Unbelievable donation

A woman donated 28 quilts to Project Linus. I was stitching on the labels. These are not your usual charity quilts. They are all different techniques and gorgeous fabrics. She made them over a period of about 15 years.
margonaut

