First BLT of the year by margonaut
First BLT of the year

Can't believe I've never grown lettuce before, it's beautiful and effortless. And that's the first ripe tomato. Will be inundated soon.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
