Fireworks terrify her by margonaut
Photo 3102

Fireworks terrify her

Poor Puddin goes into some kind of catatonic alternate reality when they start up. See the tongue and all the drooling? It's been a long weekend.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

margonaut

