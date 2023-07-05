Previous
In process by margonaut
Photo 3103

In process

You would think that improvisation would be quick, but it takes lots more time and effort than traditional piecing.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise