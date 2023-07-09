Previous
New pink ironing board by margonaut
Photo 3107

New pink ironing board

$2.50 at an estate sale, much sturdier than mine. They don't make 'em like they used to.
9th July 2023

margonaut

margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
