Where we encountered a bear!

I did not get his picture as I was too busy moving away. My cousin and I were walking up the trail talking when he calmly said "Margaret, look to your left." It was a huge black bear 20-ish feet away and it gave us a warning, what I would describe as a snort. We got the heck out of there, my cousin picked up a big rock, while I texted the girls ahead of us. Later I realized that spell-check changed my text to "Near on the trail!" LOL! Oh well, all's well that ends well.