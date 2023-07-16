Previous
Next
Not-so-adorable baby snake by margonaut
Photo 3114

Not-so-adorable baby snake

It's tiny. Notice the magnolia leaf it's on. And it disappeared before I could relocate it. So now I'm a little worried. Couldn't tell if it was a copperhead.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise