Old Stomping Grounds by margonaut
Photo 3117

Old Stomping Grounds

Gwinnett County courthouse, Michael worked for the county for 20 years. I was there for a "Medicare 101" class. Life goes on.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

margonaut

