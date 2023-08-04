Previous
Discovered an enormous cantaloupe by margonaut
Photo 3133

Discovered an enormous cantaloupe

wedged between the fence and a railroad tie. Ripe and sweet, unlike the smaller green ones elsewhere in the garden. I really don't understand how that happened.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
