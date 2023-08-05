Previous
A three-feather day by margonaut
Photo 3134

A three-feather day

Picked all of these up on our walk this morning. I've never see three on the same day before. Pretty sure they are crow, hawk, and bluejay.
5th August 2023

margonaut

