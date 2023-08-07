Previous
Next
Downed power lines, on fire by margonaut
Photo 3136

Downed power lines, on fire

Horrendous storm. Trying to get to the funeral home but after encountering a downed tree, these power lines, and a deeply flooded interstate ramp we decided it was more important to stay safe.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise