His spot by margonaut
Photo 3136

His spot

2nd memorial service of the week. This one for a dear dear friend in Paducah. A flower arrangement marks the place where he always sat, in front of the "courage" window.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
