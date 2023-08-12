Sign up
Photo 3136
His spot
2nd memorial service of the week. This one for a dear dear friend in Paducah. A flower arrangement marks the place where he always sat, in front of the "courage" window.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
