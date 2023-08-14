Previous
A miracle occurred by margonaut
Photo 3138

A miracle occurred

on the day of the first "Excessive Heat Warning" in Atlanta in a decade. My 24-yr-old system went out but he was able to repair it very quickly.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

margonaut

