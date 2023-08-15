Previous
It was a 2-BLT day by margonaut
It was a 2-BLT day

technically, this one was a BBT (bacon, basil, and tomato)
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
