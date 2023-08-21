Previous
Second finish of the week by margonaut
Photo 3150

Second finish of the week

The yellow/orange strips were already pieced, donated to Project Linus, so I made a quilt out of them.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

margonaut

Diane ace
Two in a week? You're amazing. Like the contrasts.
August 24th, 2023  
