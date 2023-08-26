Previous
Making HSTs by margonaut
Making HSTs

someone left a stack of (ugly) 8" squares on the free table at the quilt guild meeting and I challenged myself to make something out of them. Two squares make 8 half-square triangle pairs.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

margonaut

Photo Details

