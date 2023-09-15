Previous
Next
Printing Samples by margonaut
Photo 3174

Printing Samples

every kind of fabric you can imagine. Leatherette, lace, sheers... anything. A member of my SAQA group had this UK company print something for her.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise