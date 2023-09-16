Previous
National Velvet by margonaut
Photo 3175

National Velvet

Don't know how I've managed to never see this movie before, but at 4 a.m. I noticed the quilt!
16th September 2023

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

