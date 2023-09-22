Previous
Today's excitement by margonaut
Photo 3181

Today's excitement

Wheel fell off the lawnmower while I was mowing! Wonderful neighbor helped me get it back on temporarily and I was able to finish the yard. Gonna need some attention from the lawnmower man though.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

margonaut

