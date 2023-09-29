Previous
Next
Different arrangements of the same blocks by margonaut
Photo 3188

Different arrangements of the same blocks

This stage can go on forever
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
874% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise