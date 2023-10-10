Previous
This thing is enormous by margonaut
Photo 3199

This thing is enormous

antique quilt top made by the mother of an elderly friend. Thought I'd hand-quilt it as a gift for her.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise