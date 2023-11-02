Sign up
Photo 3222
Reading and stitching
I was listening to an interview with James Patterson while walking the dog and happened to pass a little free library with one of his books in it. Seemed like a sign.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5045
photos
8
followers
13
following
883% complete
View this month »
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
Views
0
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd November 2023 7:52pm
