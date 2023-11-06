Previous
When Georgia Tech won the Orange Bowl by margonaut
When Georgia Tech won the Orange Bowl

I made little Scott a special outfit that said "Go Jackets!" on the back. I can't believe we took a 3-month-old baby to Florida on a 100 degree New Year's Day.
