Unfortunately, it's not fixed
Photo 3229

Unfortunately, it's not fixed

Took a couple of tries, but eventually the plumber got the water repaired at the lake house.
9th November 2023

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
