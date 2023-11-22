Previous
In honor of my grandma by margonaut
Photo 3242

In honor of my grandma

who always had a granny-square blanket on the back of her sofa. I bought this one for 25 cents at an estate sale.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise