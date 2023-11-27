Previous
Bought a Bernette for $18 by margonaut
Photo 3247

I'm taking sewing machine service and restoration classes, gonna learn about wiring with this one. It didn't have a power cord/foot pedal but I've already gotten one. Did weird things when I plugged it in.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

margonaut

