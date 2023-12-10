Previous
My favorite childhood book by margonaut
Photo 3260

My favorite childhood book

Caroline and Her Friends. Her friends are animals and they travel all over the world together. The illustrations by Pierre Probst are priceless.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

margonaut

