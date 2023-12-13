Previous
Next
Sonya Clark exhibit at the High Museum by margonaut
Photo 3263

Sonya Clark exhibit at the High Museum

This portrait of Madame C J Walker was made entirely of plastic combs. She was America's first female self-made millionaire. And she was black. Her business was in Black hair-care products.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise