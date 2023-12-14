Previous
He was at the shelter for over 3 years by margonaut
Photo 3264

He was at the shelter for over 3 years

before she adopted him. Not surprisingly, he has issues with people (not other dogs - loves them!) that they are working diligently to overcome. Wears a harness that says "Do Not Pet" and "my mama says I'm special", ha ha!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise