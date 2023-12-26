Previous
Farewell dear rug by margonaut
Photo 3276

Farewell dear rug

poor Turkish carpet had been eaten up by moths. It was a huge deal to move everything and get it out of the house.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

margonaut

